Zelensky's office sends delegation to meet with Republican leaders

President Zelensky's office dispatched a delegation to the United States to meet and build relationships with Republican Party leaders, New Voice reported on Nov. 27.

The Ukrainian delegation, headed by Ambassador Oksana Markarova, comprises Ukrainian parliamentarians, government officials, veterans, and children affected by Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine.

The delegation will seek to share information with Republican lawmakers about Ukraine's current defense capabilities, as well as advocate for the allocation of additional aid to Ukraine. No specifics were provided as to who the delegation will engage while in Washington.

This development coincides with Republican Speaker Mike Johnson expressing confidence and optimism in Congress's ability to secure supplementary funding for both Israel and Ukraine. Johnson previously said that he would support a standalone bill that includes defense funding for Israel but not for Ukraine

The decision to send a delegation comes as former President Trump continues to hold a large lead in Republican Presidential primary polling.

U.S. support for Kyiv has been growing thin as the White House's $105 billion funding package, including $61 billion for Ukraine, meets opposition from Republican lawmakers.

The Senate announced a vote on the Ukraine aid bill as early as Dec. 4, but some officials believe it would not be passed earlier than 2024.