White House: US to run out of money for Ukraine by end of year

The U.S. is set to run out of funds to support Ukraine in the coming weeks if Congress does not take action, White House Budget Office Director Shalanda Young informed congressional leaders in a letter on Dec. 4.

Concerns for the continuation of U.S. support to Ukraine have grown after months of infighting in Congress over government spending, including military aid for Ukraine.

"There is no magical pot of funding available," Young warned. "We are out of money—and nearly out of time."

Of the $111 billion so far approved by Congress to support Ukraine, the Defense Department has used 97% of its $62.3 billion budget for Ukraine, according to the White House.

The State Department has used 100% of the $4.7 billion it received to spend on military aid for Ukraine.

The State Department, together with USAID, has used 100% of the $27.2 billion earmarked for economic and civilian security assistance, which includes programs like humanitarian demining.

These programs are "just as essential to Ukraine’s survival as military assistance," Young said.

"Helping Ukraine defend itself and secure its future as a sovereign, democratic, independent, and prosperous nation advances our national security interests."

The U.S. is now "out of money to support Ukraine in this fight," Young said, and the support Ukraine receives from the U.S. "cannot be replicated by others."

Republicans in the Senate threatened to block the aid in early November unless there were security resolutions on the southern border of the U.S., leading to a standoff with Democrats.

Though U.S. President Joe Biden signed a temporary spending bill into law on Nov. 16, averting the impending government shutdown, the issue of continued aid for Ukraine was unaddressed.