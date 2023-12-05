Sullivan: 'We need to see Congress step up in bipartisan way' to support Biden's Ukraine aid proposal

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Congress should support President Joe Biden’s aid request to Ukraine as soon as possible in order to prevent Russian advances, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a press briefing on Dec. 4.

“Congress has to act now to take up the president’s supplemental request, which advances our own national security and helps a democratic partner, Ukraine, fight against Russia,” Sullivan told reporters.

There have been rising tensions in Congress about financial assistance to Ukraine, with growing skepticism, particularly from some Republican members, about passing further bills.

The topic of Ukrainian financial assistance was even a key element in the recent Republican presidential debates, where candidates responded with split opinions. While a majority of Democrats in Congress support additional Ukrainian aid, there has been hesitation to accept the package due to the Ukraine funds being potentially combined with GOP-favored border policy proposals.

Sullivan emphasized the significance of U.S. funding thus far, and said that the proposed additional funding is crucial for Ukraine’s success in the future.

“We have received funding in multiple rounds since the war began in February 2022, and we have put it to quite remarkable use… saving Kyiv, saving Kharkiv, winning back Kherson, allowing Ukraine to retake 50% of the territories, and saving the country from being dominated by Russia,” he said.

Of the $111 billion so far approved by Congress to support Ukraine, the Defense Department has used 97% of its $62.3 billion budget for Ukraine, according to the White House. “We need to see Congress step up in a bipartisan way to support it [Ukraine funding vote],” Sullivan said.



