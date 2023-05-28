Zelensky thanks air defense, first responders after Russian attack on Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Ukraine’s air defense forces and first responders following Russia’s attack on Kyiv overnight on May 28.

“The Air Defense Forces of Ukraine. You heard the air raid alarm differently than most people,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram. “You look up to destroy enemy missiles, aircraft, helicopters, and drones. Every time you shoot down enemy drones and missiles, lives are saved.”

He added: “Our rescuers who are involved in eliminating the consequences of enemy strikes. You do your best to save others. You are our heroes!”

In the early hours of May 28, Russia conducted yet another aerial attack on Ukraine, targeting its capital. The Kyiv Military Administration said the assault was the largest drone attack on Kyiv since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Kyiv’s air defense shot down over 40 Russian drones launched at the capital. The administration said they were mainly Iranian-made Shahed drones, noting the attack occurred in several waves.

According to local authorities, one person was killed and at least one was injured as a result of debris from the downed drones.

The first explosions in the capital were reported after 1 a.m. local time.

Meanwhile, Russian attacks in Kherson, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts killed one person and injured eight over the past day. Russian kamikaze drone attacks in Kharkiv Oblast also killed two people.