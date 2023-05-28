Russian attacks kill 2 in Kharkiv Oblast, hit infrastructure in Zhytomyr Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian shelling and airstrike killed two civilians and injured three others in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast over the past day, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on May 28.

A 61-year-old woman and A 60-year-old man were killed in the Kupiansk community, according to the report.

The governor said Russian forces attacked 12 settlements across the region, damaging houses and a cultural facility.

Russian forces have been constantly attacking Kharkiv Oblast since the start of the full-sclae invasion last year due to its proximity to the Russian border.

In an overnight kamikaze drone attack, the infrastructure site was hit in central Zhytomyr Oblast, Governor Vitalii Bunechko said in a Telegram post.

Bunechko hasn’t provided other details of the attack.

No casualties were reported.

Explosions were heard in the city of Zhytomyr early in the morning of May 28, the Suspilne news outlet reported at around 5:30 a.m. local time.

Zhytomyr is located 140 kilometers west of Kyiv.

Russia launched its 14th aerial attack across Ukraine since the beginning of the month, launching at least 54 Iranian-made kamikaze drones overnight on May 28.

The Air Force reported that Ukraine’s air defense downed 52 drones, including over 40 in Kyiv, in what the Kyiv City Military Administration described as the largest drone attack on Ukraine’s capital since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Debris of downed drones felt to a gas station, killing one civilian and injuring two another in Kyiv, the Kyiv police department reported in the morning of May 28.

The injured have been hospitalized.

The debris also caused fire in three districts, according to the local administration.