Russian attacks kill 1, injure 8 civilians across Kherson, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia oblasts

Russian attacks in Kherson, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia oblast killed one and injured eight civilians over the past day, regional authorities reported on May 28.

One person was killed, and three others were injured over the past 24 hours in Russian attacks against eastern Donetsk Oblast, according to Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

In addition, the Russian missile struck an industrial site in the city of Kramatorsk, which has hosted the regional government of Donetsk Oblast since the Russian occupation of Donetsk in 2014.

According to the report, the attacks across the region have damaged houses, gas pipelines, and a power grid.

Donetsk Oblast has been the site of the most severe fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

Four people were injured when Russian forces attacked 21 settlements across the neighboring southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Yurii Melashko reported on May 28.

Melashko also said the 12 civilian sites were damaged in the region.

One person was injured in southern Kherson Oblast when Russian forces attacked the region, including the regional capital, 73 times with artillery, mines, tanks, and airstrikes, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

The governor said the attacks hit residential areas, an unidentified plant, and an educational site.

In addition, Russian forces attacked six communities in northern Sumy Oblast with artillery and guided bomb, the regional military administration said.

The attacks have damaged houses and the power lines.

No casualties were reported.

The Sumy Oblast, that borders Russia, has been the target of daily Russian attacks across the border since parts of the region were liberated in early April 2022.