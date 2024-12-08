This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron, Ukraine, United States, France, Peace Negotiations, War
Edit post

Zelensky ready to 'make a deal' on the war in Ukraine, Trump says after meeting in Paris

by Martina Sapio December 8, 2024 12:44 PM 2 min read
French President Emmanuel Macron (C), President-elect Donald Trump (R), and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) after their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France on Dec. 7, 2024. (Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky "would like to make a deal" and "stop the madness" regarding the war in Ukraine, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform following a meeting with the Ukrainian president in Paris on Dec. 7.

Trump and Zelensky met in Paris as world leaders gathered in the city for the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral. French President Emmanuel Macron hosted the two for their first in person meeting since Trump won the elections in November.

"Zelensky and Ukraine would like to make a deal and stop the madness ... There should be an immediate ceasefire, and negotiations should begin," Trump said in his post.

"Too many lives are being so needlessly wasted, too many families destroyed, and if it keeps going, it can turn into something much bigger, and far worse," he wrote.

Zelensky also shared similar sentiments after the meeting, stating, "Peace through strength is possible," and adding "We all want this war to end as soon as possible and in a just way."

Trump's statement follows a presidential campaign in which he famously asserted that he could resolve the conflict within 24 hours if he were in charge, and an alleged phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which Trump advised the Russian leader "not to escalate the situation in Ukraine."

Trump's statement also comes in the wake of the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria, which the president-elect appears in his post to attribute to Russia's growing disinterest in the region.

"Assad is gone ... His protector, Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, was not interested in protecting him any longer," Trump also wrote in his post.

"They lost all interest in Syria because of Ukraine, where close to 600,000 Russian soldiers lay wounded or dead, in a war that should never have started, and could go on forever," he then added.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan echoed these statements, agreeing with comments made by Trump on X, in which Trump had stated that the situation in Syria arose because Russia is "so tied up in Ukraine" and has suffered heavy losses.

Indeed, state-controlled media outlet TASS reported that Deputy Speaker of the Russian Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev said that Russia will "continue to support the people of Syria if necessary," but that "Syrians will have to handle the full-scale civil war on their own."

However, despite such claims, the Ukrainian military intelligence agency (HUR) reported that even as Aleppo fell on Dec. 3, Russia was still sending private mercenaries to support both Syrian and Russian troops in the country.

Fall of Aleppo deals blow to Russia’s Middle East clout, may indirectly strengthen Ukraine’s hand
The shock capture of Aleppo by Syrian forces opposed to Bashar al-Assad in recent days has dealt a humiliating blow to the regime and its backers, Russia and Iran, analysts have told the Kyiv Independent. The surprise offensive has also indirectly helped Ukraine, analysts say. “This is really quit…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Martina Sapio
11:50 PM

US announces $988 million military aid package for Ukraine.

The latest aid package will be pulled through the remaining $2 billion in funding from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) — a Pentagon-led program for supplying arms to Ukraine through contracts with U.S. defense companies.
5:32 PM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih kills 3, injures 17, including 6-year-old boy.

Russian forces attacked Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Dec. 6, killing two people and injuring 17, including a six-year-old boy, according to Governor Serhii Lysak. The death toll rose to three on Dec. 7 when rescuers recovered another body from the rubble.
