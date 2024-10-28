Zelensky claims PM Modi can help end war in 'Times of India' interview.

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized the potential role of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in mediating peace talks to end the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"Modi is the PM of a really huge country from the perspective of population, economy, influence and impact. Such a country cannot just say we are interested in the end of the war – we are all interested in that. PM Modi can influence the end of the Ukraine war. This is the huge value of him in any conflict. This is the huge value of India," Zelensky said on Oct. 28 in an interview with the "Times of India."

The president also expressed optimism about the possibility of negotiations taking place in India: "Undoubtedly it can be in India and PM Modi can really do that... but I think we need to prepare ourselves... and only according to our format because the war is in our land... we have the platform which is the peace summit."

With winter approaching and ongoing attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, the country faces significant challenges, including pressure from Russian advances across Donetsk Oblast and uncertainties surrounding U.S. support amid upcoming presidential elections. Zelensky warned that a Trump victory could jeopardize vital military aid for Kyiv.

Zelensky underscored the importance of strengthening Ukraine’s energy systems and reiterated that the recently revealed victory plan and NATO membership are aimed at fortifying Ukraine’s position for future negotiations: "The Victory Plan is not a bargaining chip or a topic of negotiations with Russia... What we are asking for is an invitation to NATO so that in the future nobody can change their opinion."

Zelensky also urged Modi to take concrete actions rather than mere rhetoric, saying that India's influence could be pivotal in addressing issues such as the return of Ukrainian children forcibly deported to Russia. "You can force Putin to bring back Ukrainian children... Let PM Modi bring back at least 1,000 Ukrainian children."

A historical ally of Russia, India has maintained its close economic and diplomatic ties with Moscow since February 2022, with bilateral trade reaching a historic high in 2023.