Western leaders discuss Ukraine's victory plan, providing additional assistance at high-level talks in Germany, White House says

The leaders of the United States, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom discussed Ukraine's five-point victory plan as well as plans to provide additional military and humanitarian assistance on Oct. 18 during high-level talks in Berlin, a readout by the White House said.

The discussions on the victory plan comes just days after President Volodymyr Zelensky publicly unveiled the details of the plan, the with exception of three secret addenda that have been shared with international partners.

No details were provided in the readout as to what specific additional assistance is in store for Ukraine, or on the outcome of their discussions on the victory plan.

One of the key tenets of Ukraine's victory plan is an unconditional invitation for Ukraine to join NATO. While Western leaders have repeatedly said that Ukraine will become a member of the alliance at some point, a specific timetable for its accession has not been publicly clarified.

Since the victory plan's unveiling to Western leaders, the plan has reportedly received a mixed reception from allies.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Oct. 2 that the plan and identified "a number of productive steps" for progress.

Ahead of the high-level meeting, U.S. President Joe Biden urged a continuation of Western support for Ukraine.

"We cannot let up. We must sustain our support. In my view, we must keep going until Ukraine wins a just and durable peace consistent with the U.N. Charter," Biden said.

The West must "ensure that Ukraine prevails and (Russian President Vladimir) Putin fails and NATO remains strong and more united than ever," Biden added.

Biden first held bilateral talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier before a wider meeting with other leaders.