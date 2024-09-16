The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Zelensky signs law establishing Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces

by Martin Fornusek September 16, 2024 3:36 PM 2 min read
Pilots of the "Sharp Kartuzy" division of FPV (first-person-view) kamikaze drones prepare drones for a combat flight on May 16, 2024, in Kharkiv Oblast. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sept. 16 signed a bill on the formation of a separate branch of Ukraine's Armed Forces dedicated to unmanned systems.

The president first announced plans to form the Unmanned Systems Forces in February, underscoring the importance of drones on the Ukrainian battlefields.

Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Hero of Ukraine Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi was appointed to head the youngest branch of Ukraine's military.

The Unmanned Systems Forces were established to improve Ukraine's work with drones, form special drone-specific units, and improve the production, training, and innovation of unmanned vehicles.

Everything we know about Ukraine’s new Palianytsia missile-drone
With much fanfare, Ukraine has announced a new weapon – the Palianytsia missile drone. The first images of the Palianytsia were shown in a video President Volodymyr Zelensky posted on X on Aug. 25, following his announcement the day before about the new weapon’s first successful combat use. “Today…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Svitlyk

Various aerial, naval, and ground drones have been developed and often successfully used for reconnaissance, combat, and other tasks throughout the full-scale with Russia. Ukraine said it aims to produce 1 million drones this year, in addition to the thousands pledged by foreign partners.

The Ukrainian military has proven to be a pioneer in drone technology, using innovative ways to undermine Russia's material and numerical advantage.

Aerial drones have been used to ram into Russian helicopters or drop molten metal on ground positions, while naval drones were a key component in upending Russia's dominance in the Black Sea.

In turn, Russia has also widely deployed drone capabilities during the full-scale invasion, both on the battlefield and to attack Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

We asked weapons experts to review Ukraine’s two new drone innovations
It’s been a bumper week for deadly drone innovation, with Ukraine’s Armed Forces revealing two new developments in the technological field that continues to redefine the boundaries of modern warfare. The first emerged on Sept. 2, when videos began circulating on social media of a drone spraying wha…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

