Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Volodymyr Zelensky, US aid, US assistance to Ukraine, Donald Trump, Trump Ukraine
Edit post

Zelensky says Trump 'willing, capable of achieving peace and ending Putin’s aggression'

by Olena Goncharova January 1, 2025 1:42 AM 2 min read
French President Emmanuel Macron (C), President-elect Donald Trump (R), and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) after their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France on Dec. 7, 2024. (Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his New Year video greeting late on Dec. 31 that no one would give peace to his country as a gift, but he believed the United States would stand together with Ukraine as it fights to stop Russia's full-scale invasion.

In a 20-minute address, Zelensky thanked the U.S. for providing a wide array of critical military equipment, including 39 multiple-launch rocket systems, 301 Howitzer artillery weapons, and over 300 million units of ammunition.

Zelensky added that he has "no doubt that the new American President is willing and capable of achieving peace and ending Putin’s aggression."

"(President-elect Donald Trump) understands that the first is impossible without the second. Because this is not a street fight where you have to calm down both sides. This is the full-scale aggression of a mad state against a civilized one," Zelensky said. "And I believe that we, together with the United States, are capable of exerting that force."

Zelensky also recalled conversations with outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden, and "everyone who supports us in the United States".

The Biden administration has provided the most substantial military support to Ukraine among Western nations since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. As of December 2024, the United States had committed over $60 billion in military aid and $26 billion in financial assistance to Ukraine, dwarfing the contributions of other major donors such as Germany ($11.4 billion) and the U.K. ($10.1 billion).

US sends $3.4 billion in financial aid to Ukraine
The United States made a $3.4 billion payment in direct budget support to Ukraine, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced on Dec. 30.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.