US sends $3.4 billion in financial aid to Ukraine

The United States made a $3.4 billion payment in direct budget support to Ukraine, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Dec. 30.

The payment is the final portion of funds allocated under the bipartisan Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act 2024, Yellen's statement read.

"Economic assistance from the United States and our allies is crucial for Ukraine’s ability to defend its sovereignty and achieve a just peace by maintaining the critical government services that underpin its brave fight," the statement read.

"Our direct budget support continues to be conditioned on reforms related to strengthening law enforcement, improving transparency and efficiency of government institutions, and bolstering anti-corruption rules and procedures."

Earlier in the day, U.S. President Joe Biden announced a new $2.5 billion security assistance package for Ukraine. The latest security package includes immediate and long-term military support, including air defense systems, artillery, and other critical weaponry.

The announcements come a few weeks before Biden's term ends, and Donald Trump becomes the new U.S. president.

Under the Biden administration, the U.S. provided more than $60 billion in military aid and $26 billion in financial assistance to Ukraine.

Earlier in December, the U.S. announced the disbursement of $20 billion for Ukraine as part of the G7's $50 billion loan covered by frozen Russian assets' proceeds.