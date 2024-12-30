Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, Janet Yellen, U.S. support, US aid
Edit post

US sends $3.4 billion in financial aid to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 30, 2024 4:42 PM 2 min read
Janet Yellen, U.S. Treasury Secretary, speaks at a Multilateral Development Bank roundtable during the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group in Washington, DC, on April 12, 2023. (Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States made a $3.4 billion payment in direct budget support to Ukraine, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Dec. 30.

The payment is the final portion of funds allocated under the bipartisan Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act 2024, Yellen's statement read.

"Economic assistance from the United States and our allies is crucial for Ukraine’s ability to defend its sovereignty and achieve a just peace by maintaining the critical government services that underpin its brave fight," the statement read.

"Our direct budget support continues to be conditioned on reforms related to strengthening law enforcement, improving transparency and efficiency of government institutions, and bolstering anti-corruption rules and procedures."

Earlier in the day, U.S. President Joe Biden announced a new $2.5 billion security assistance package for Ukraine. The latest security package includes immediate and long-term military support, including air defense systems, artillery, and other critical weaponry.

The announcements come a few weeks before Biden's term ends, and Donald Trump becomes the new U.S. president.

Under the Biden administration, the U.S. provided more than $60 billion in military aid and $26 billion in financial assistance to Ukraine.

Earlier in December, the U.S. announced the disbursement of $20 billion for Ukraine as part of the G7's $50 billion loan covered by frozen Russian assets' proceeds.

Biden announces $2.5 billion security assistance package for Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden announced a new security assistance package for Ukraine worth nearly $2.5 billion on Dec. 30.
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

News Feed

11:59 PM

Ukraine to appoint first Military Ombudsman, Zelensky says.

"Together with the new commissioner, the human rights community, and the Ministry of Defense, we will draft a corresponding bill on the Military Ombudsman and establish the institutional framework for its operation," Zelensky said on Dec. 29.
10:37 PM

16-year-old arrested in Russia over anti-government school poster.

The child, who the Kyiv Independent has chosen not to identify, allegedly put up posters titled "Heroes of Russia" with photos of Denis Kapustin and Aleksiy Levkin on Dec. 26. Kapustin and Levkin are fighters in the Russian Volunteer Corps, a militant group established by Kapustin who has fought alongside Ukraine and opposes the rule of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
9:01 PM

Latvia to provide over 1,000 drones to Ukraine.

Latvia will transfer over 1,000 "combat drones of various types" to Ukraine through the international drone coalition, the country's Defense Minister Andris Spruds announced on social media on Dec. 28.
