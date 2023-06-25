Zelensky: Russia's aggression is gradually returning home

This audio is created with AI assistance

In a nightly address on June 25, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the longer Russian aggression continues, the more degradation it causes in Russia itself.

“One of the manifestations of this degradation is that Russian aggression is gradually returning home,” Zelensky said recalling the recent day-long armed rebellion of Russia's Wagner mercenary group on June 24.

Zelensky added that he had discussed the current events in Russia with other world leaders. “We see the situation in the same way and know how to respond.”

He also said that since the NATO summit will be held in Vilnius in two weeks, Ukraine is doing "everything to ensure that the summit has real and strong content."

“Positive decisions for Ukraine in Vilnius are the only possible positive decisions for our common security in Europe and in the Alliance as a whole,” Zelensky said.