Zelensky holds call with Biden, discusses further US defense support for Ukraine

On June 25, President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with US President Joe Biden, discussing the hostilities and "the processes taking place in Russia” amid one-day armed 'rebellion' of Russia's Wagner mercenary group.

“Yesterday's events exposed the weakness of Putin's regime,” Zelensky said. “The world must put pressure on Russia until international order is restored.”

The president added that the leaders also discussed the importance of delivering more air defense to protect the Ukrainian sky.

In addition, the presidents coordinated positions of two countries on the eve of the NATO alliance summit, which will take place on July 11-12 in the city of Vilnius, Lithuania.

"I am grateful for your readiness and the readiness of the American people to stand side by side with Ukraine until the full liberation of all our territories within internationally recognized borders," Zelensky added.

