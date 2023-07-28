Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky: Russia won't stop aggression against Ukraine even after it's defeated

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 28, 2023 2:45 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky seen during a joint press conference with the Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg on the second day of the 2023 NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 12, 2023. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said he doesn't believe that Russia will stop its aggression against Ukraine, even after the current invasion is driven out of Ukraine.    

In his Statehood Day speech, Zelensky said he hopes the next year's holiday can be celebrated in a fully-liberated country.

"We do not believe Russia will not want to return with aggression even after we drive them out from all of our lands," Zelensky said. "The victory of Ukraine can and must be such that any attempts by the enemy to return would not go beyond the sick fantasy of those lunatics who have such plans."

Ukraine's Statehood Day, is celebrated on July 28, and commemorates the Christianization of Kyivan Rus, a medieval state centered around Kyiv.

He added that the statehood is Ukraine's answer to the need for its own peace and security.

The president awarded the country's warfighters during the event.

Russia's continued threat after the war ends has been highlighted by the U.K.'s former defense chief in an interview with the Kyiv Independent.

Ukraine seeks NATO membership to protect itself against future aggression.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
