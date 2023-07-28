Zelensky: Russia won't stop aggression against Ukraine even after it's defeated

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said he doesn't believe that Russia will stop its aggression against Ukraine, even after the current invasion is driven out of Ukraine.



In his Statehood Day speech, Zelensky said he hopes the next year's holiday can be celebrated in a fully-liberated country.

"We do not believe Russia will not want to return with aggression even after we drive them out from all of our lands," Zelensky said. "The victory of Ukraine can and must be such that any attempts by the enemy to return would not go beyond the sick fantasy of those lunatics who have such plans."

Ukraine's Statehood Day, is celebrated on July 28, and commemorates the Christianization of Kyivan Rus, a medieval state centered around Kyiv.

He added that the statehood is Ukraine's answer to the need for its own peace and security.



The president awarded the country's warfighters during the event.



Russia's continued threat after the war ends has been highlighted by the U.K.'s former defense chief in an interview with the Kyiv Independent.



Ukraine seeks NATO membership to protect itself against future aggression.