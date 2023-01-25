Zelensky: Russia preparing new wave of aggression

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned in his evening address that Russia is preparing for a new wave of aggression and is increasing military activity near Bakhmut and Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast.

"Russia is preparing for a new wave of aggression with the forces it is able to mobilize. Now, the occupiers are already increasing the pressure on the Bakhmut, Vuhledar, and other areas. And they want to increase the pressure on a larger scale," Zelensky said.

"In order not to recognize the fallacy of aggression, the Russian masters want to throw more of their own people and equipment into hostilities."

After an offensive operation in January, Russian forces managed to break through Ukrainian defenses in Soledar just north of Bakhmut and seize the industrial town. Russia hopes capturing Soledar will allow it to encircle Bakhmut.

Amid reports on Jan. 24 that both Germany and the United States would send advanced battle tanks to Ukraine, Zelensky also noted that Ukraine would need all the tanks it can get to fight off Russia: "It's not about five, or ten, or fifteen tanks. The need is greater."

"Discussions must be concluded with decisions. Decisions about the real strengthening of our defense against terrorists. The allies have the necessary number of tanks. When the necessary weight of decisions is reached, we will be happy to thank you for every weighty decision," he said.