Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky: Russia preparing new wave of aggression

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 25, 2023 3:14 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned in his evening address that Russia is preparing for a new wave of aggression and is increasing military activity near Bakhmut and Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast.

"Russia is preparing for a new wave of aggression with the forces it is able to mobilize. Now, the occupiers are already increasing the pressure on the Bakhmut, Vuhledar, and other areas. And they want to increase the pressure on a larger scale," Zelensky said.

"In order not to recognize the fallacy of aggression, the Russian masters want to throw more of their own people and equipment into hostilities."

After an offensive operation in January, Russian forces managed to break through Ukrainian defenses in Soledar just north of Bakhmut and seize the industrial town. Russia hopes capturing Soledar will allow it to encircle Bakhmut.

Amid reports on Jan. 24 that both Germany and the United States would send advanced battle tanks to Ukraine, Zelensky also noted that Ukraine would need all the tanks it can get to fight off Russia: "It's not about five, or ten, or fifteen tanks. The need is greater."

"Discussions must be concluded with decisions. Decisions about the real strengthening of our defense against terrorists. The allies have the necessary number of tanks. When the necessary weight of decisions is reached, we will be happy to thank you for every weighty decision," he said.

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky warns Russia 'building up strength' to prepare for 'revenge'
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.