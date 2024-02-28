Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Albania, Balkans, Ukraine Defense Industry, Volodymyr Zelensky
Edit post

Zelensky proposes Ukraine-Balkans defense industry forum

by Martin Fornusek February 28, 2024 5:11 PM 2 min read
Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva, President Volodymyr Zelensky, Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak (from left to right, front and central row) in Tirana, Albania, on Feb. 28, 2024. (Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed to hold a special Ukraine-Balkans defense industry forum to tighten cooperation and boost Ukraine's production capacities. He made the announcement during a Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit in Tirana on Feb. 28.

The event could be held in Kyiv or in one of the other capitals of participating countries, the president suggested.

Zelensky arrived in Tirana late on Feb. 27 to attend the second Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit, marking his first visit to Albania since the start of the full-scale invasion.

"We are proud that there are about 500 defense companies operating in Ukraine in different areas, and each of them adds strength. But it is not enough to win over (Russian dictator Vladimir) Putin," Zelensky said in his speech at the summit.

"We see the problems with the supply of ammunition – which are affecting the situation on the battlefield. And we are interested in co-production with you and all our partners."

Ukraine faces increasingly critical ammunition shortages as assistance from the U.S. has been delayed for months due to domestic political disputes while European allies struggle to fill the gap.

Seeking international support waver, Kyiv has been seeking to localize domestic defense production, inviting foreign companies to set up shop in Ukraine.

Speaking to the summit, Zelensky stressed that the "equal right of nations to security and independent choice of their destiny should be universal principles."

Ukraine's head of state appreciated the cooperation with the Balkan countries on transport and infrastructure, the joint work in the Black Sea and the Danube region in the context of food security, and support against Russian aggression.

Albania, Ukraine sign cooperation agreement
Albania and Ukraine signed a “Treaty on Friendship and Cooperation,” President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Feb. 28 during his visit to Tirana for the Ukraine-Balkans summit.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:39 PM

Navalny's funeral to be held in Moscow on March 1.

The funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny will be held on March 1 in Moscow's Borisov cemetery, Navalny’s spokesperson Kira Yarmysh announced on Feb. 28. The funeral will take place at 2 p.m., but Yarmysh advised those who wanted to come to arrive earlier.
1:43 PM

Albania, Ukraine sign cooperation agreement.

Albania and Ukraine signed a "Treaty on Friendship and Cooperation," President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Feb. 28 during his visit to Tirana for the Ukraine-Balkans summit.
12:05 PM

Court extends Kolomoisky's detention, reduces bail.

The Shevchenkivskyi district court extended oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky's detention for another two months but reduced his bail to Hr 2.4 billion hryvnias ($62.5 million), his lawyer told Suspilne on Feb. 28.
4:27 AM

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast kill 2, injure 8.

Mortar shelling in Seredyna-Buda injured two residents, the administration said. Earlier in the day, Ukraine’s National Police reported that a strike on the village of Khotin killed two police officers and wounded another six.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.