Biden says he is ready to meet House speaker to discuss Ukraine aid

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 20, 2024 1:10 AM 1 min read
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk across the South Lawn while returning to the White House on Feb. 19, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Feb. 19 he is willing to meet U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson to discuss a funding bill for Ukraine’s security needs, Reuters reported.

On Feb. 13, the Senate passed the bill, which contains $60 billion in aid for Ukraine, after months of deadlock. The bill now faces an uphill battle in the Republican-led House of Representatives.

Johnson preemptively signaled he opposed the legislation before the Senate even passed it.

“I’d be happy to meet with him (Johnson) if he has anything to say," Biden told reporters at the White House.

On Feb. 14, NBC reported, citing a source close to Johnson, that he wanted an in-person, one-on-one meeting with Biden before he took any action on the funding bill.

Johnson has requested personal meetings with Biden several times in recent weeks, which Republican House Majority Leader Steve Scalise claimed the president has "refused," according to the reports.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
2:47 PM

Zelensky visits front-line troops in Kupiansk sector.

"I am glad to be here today to see you, to congratulate you, to express gratitude on behalf of all Ukrainians, all of Ukraine, for doing such a great job every day, for defending the state, our families, independence, and our sovereignty," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
