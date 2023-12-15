Skip to content
Umerov: Ukraine to focus on domestic arms production in 2024

by Martin Fornusek December 15, 2023 7:51 PM 2 min read
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov during a Ukrainian-British defense industry conference. Photo published on Dec. 15, 2023. (Defense Ministry/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry aims to localize arms production in Ukraine next year, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said during a Ukrainian-British defense industry conference, the ministry reported on Dec. 15.

"The United Kingdom is one of our main partners and allies," Umerov said.

"Thank you for all the provided weapons that helped us to withstand the first days of Russian aggression and now help to liberate Ukrainian lands."

The U.K. belongs to Ukraine's leading military donors, with $5.6 billion in defense assistance committed to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion.

The support provided by London to Kyiv includes Storm Shadow long-range missiles, Challenger 2 tanks, logistical support, and more.

The minister called on British defense companies to strengthen cooperation with Ukrainian manufacturers.

He pointed out the advantages of operating in Ukraine, namely the possibility of testing in combat and quick feedback from the military.

"We are interested in direct deals with British manufacturers, ready to sign long-term contracts," Umerov noted.

Ukraine is allocating Hr 255 billion ($6.9 billion) of the state's budget to military production next year, according to the Defense Ministry.

Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Havryliuk said earlier that the country plans to increase the production of missiles, arms, and other military equipment several times next year, with a particular focus on air defenses.

Ukraine’s state defense conglomerate UkrOboronProm transformed into stock company
The long-running drama over the reform of UkrOboronProm, Ukraine’s problematic state-owned defense production giant, is seeing a new round amid Russia’s ongoing full-scale invasion of the country. On March 21, Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers issued a decree initiating the conglomerate’s transformati…
The Kyiv IndependentIllia Ponomarenko
Author: Martin Fornusek
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
