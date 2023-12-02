Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Business
Edit post

Rheinmetall aims to start production of armored vehicles in Ukraine in 2024

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 2, 2023 10:51 AM 2 min read
The CEO of German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall Armin Papperger is pictured at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, on March 20, 2023. (Daniel Roland/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall plans to build the first armored vehicles on-site in Ukraine from the summer of 2024, CEO Armin Papperger said in an interview with German business magazine WirtschaftsWoche on Dec. 2.

The first Fuchs armored personnel carriers could be produced in Ukraine by late summer 2024, about six to seven months after signing the relevant contract, Papperger said.

The first Lynx armored fighting vehicles could be built in Ukraine by 2025, or "12 to 13 months" after signing the contract, according to the CEO.  

The first 10 Lynx vehicles are currently being manufactured in German and Hungarian plants, but "after a ramp-up phase, we should then quickly be in a position to produce a significant number of these vehicles entirely in Ukraine."

Papperger told WirtschaftsWoche that he is not concerned about the security of factories in Ukraine, as Rheinmetall will be "renting existing plants, converting them and then operating them," and "they seem to be quite well protected."

Armored vehicles produced abroad are already being repaired and maintained in Ukraine, Paperger said, since "skilled workers from Ukraine have been trained in Germany for this purpose."

Papperger first announced plans for Rheinmetall to produce Fuchs armored personnel carriers in Ukraine in May 2023.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Oct. 24 that Rheinmetall will join forces with Ukraine's state-owned defense company Ukroboronprom to repair and maintain Western-produced military vehicles and ultimately produce them domestically in Ukraine.

The joint Rheinmetall-Ukrainian Defense Industry was registered on Oct. 18, Shmyhal said.

"The creation of a joint enterprise is, without exaggeration, a landmark event that takes cooperation between our countries to a qualitatively new level."

Rheinmetall regularly provides weapons and equipment to Ukraine, such as Leopard 1 tanks, mortar shells, and drone surveillance systems.

The German government, the second-biggest provider of military aid to Ukraine worldwide, finances the deliveries.

Defense Ministry: Ukraine to produce anti-air missiles with 100 km range next year
Ukraine plans to increase the production of missiles, arms, and other military equipment several times next year, with a particular focus on air defenses, Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Havryliuk said on Nov. 30.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
2:47 AM

NYT: Ukrainians tired of 'state propaganda'.

Once described as a "weapon" by President Volodymyr Zelensky, many Ukrainians after nearly two years of war are tired of the government-run Telemarathon broadcasted 24/7, the New York Times reported on Jan. 3.
12:40 AM

Russia's tech imports from China soar 10x.

Deliveries of China-manufactured advanced machinery such as microchips are up tenfold since the beginning of 2022, showcasing a booming bilateral trade relationship that has largely circumvented Western sanctions, the FT reported on Jan. 3.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.