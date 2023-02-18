Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky: Near-future plans depend on Ukraine's defense in Donbas

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 18, 2023 11:06 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the nation on Feb. 17, 2023. (President's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

In his evening address to the nation on Feb. 18, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine's near-term plans depend on the Armed Forces' stand in Donbas, where Russia recently launched a new major offensive, trying to occupy the entirety of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Zelensky said the battles are especially brutal in those eastern Ukrainian regions and thanked those who fight for the country.

He also called on the other countries to exert pressure to hasten Russia's defeat.

Zelensky thanked foreign leaders for their support and the positive signals at the Munich Security Conference, where German and French leadership called for more arms production, in part to keep Ukraine supplied. President Volodymyr Zelensky joined the conference online, giving a video address on Feb. 17.

The Russian forces, replenished with troops mobilized late last year, are trying to drive Ukraine out from Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, suffering extremely high losses in the process. The battles have been especially fierce around the cities of Bakhmut and Vuhledar.

Russian forces have unsuccessfully tried to capture Bakhmut for months.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
