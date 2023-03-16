Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

German defense minister: Ukraine has to win

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 18, 2023 8:02 pm
German Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius attends the 59th Munich Security Conference on Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo: Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images)

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius pledged continued support of Ukraine at the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 18, according to a report by Ukrainska Pravda.

Pistorius said that Germany's position is that Ukraine must win the war against Russia. While he expressed belief in Ukraine's victory, he said it's not clear how long that will take. He suggested that more weapons need to be manufactured and joint weapon procurement deals need to be discussed.

The security conference brought together multiple leaders including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron. 

Macron similarly called on Europe as a whole to "invest more in defense."

President Volodymyr Zelensky joined the event online, giving a video address on Feb. 17. In his speech, Zelensky said that "there are no alternatives" to Ukrainian victory, the country's membership in the EU and NATO. 

"There is no alternative to our unity. Therefore, there is and will be no alternative to getting rid of Russian aggression once and for all, liberating the land and the people," Zelensky said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

