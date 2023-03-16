German defense minister: Ukraine has to win

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius pledged continued support of Ukraine at the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 18, according to a report by Ukrainska Pravda.

Pistorius said that Germany's position is that Ukraine must win the war against Russia. While he expressed belief in Ukraine's victory, he said it's not clear how long that will take. He suggested that more weapons need to be manufactured and joint weapon procurement deals need to be discussed.

The security conference brought together multiple leaders including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron similarly called on Europe as a whole to "invest more in defense."

President Volodymyr Zelensky joined the event online, giving a video address on Feb. 17. In his speech, Zelensky said that "there are no alternatives" to Ukrainian victory, the country's membership in the EU and NATO.

"There is no alternative to our unity. Therefore, there is and will be no alternative to getting rid of Russian aggression once and for all, liberating the land and the people," Zelensky said.

