Zelensky: Missiles used in Kryvyi Rih attack had foreign-made components

The Russian missiles used in the attack on Kryvyi Rih that killed 11 and injured 39 people on June 13 contained over 50 components produced in foreign countries, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Many of these components were microelectronics.

"Unfortunately, Russia is still able to receive critical components for the production of missiles, which are created by companies from different countries, in particular, companies from some partner countries," Zelensky said. "These components are then delivered to Russia in various ways."

Ukrainian representatives recently met with diplomats of countries from which these components were manufactured. Ukraine's partners were provided with a list of companies that supply Russia with the weapon parts used for deadly attacks on civilians.

President Zelensky called for sanction restrictions against these companies "at the global level" as well as the strengthening of "export control over critical components."

Six missiles were launched into the residential sector of Kryvyi Rih on June 13, damaging a five-story residential building, a transport company, a warehouse where drinking water and other beverages were stored, along with other civilian sites.



More than 70 residential buildings were also impacted by the missile strike, as well as three schools, three buildings of two other educational institutions, and a dormitory.

A total of 400 apartments were damaged, more than 1,300 windows in apartments and entrances were shattered, and the roofs of 10 houses were damaged.



Out of the 36 people that were injured, 12 have been hospitalized. Two of them are in extremely severe condition, eight in severe condition, and two others sustained moderate injuries.

Earlier today, President Zelensky ordered the drafting of a UN General Assembly Resolution on the creation of a special international tribunal to try the Russian military and political leadership for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president cited instances in which Russian occupation forces in Ukraine resorted to the most severe forms of aggression: illegal annexation of territories, murder, torture, rape of civilians, genocide, destruction of civilian infrastructure, etc.

