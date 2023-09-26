Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Edit post

Zelensky meets with Austrian National Council President in Kyiv

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 26, 2023 9:22 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the National Council of Austria Wolfgang Sobotka in Kyiv on Sept. 26, 2023. (President of Ukraine Official Site)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with Austrian National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka, on Sept. 26 in Kyiv.  

Zelensky thanked Sobotka for his "constant support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as our European aspirations."

The realization that Ukraine is and will be part of Europe is what "really inspires and motivates our soldiers," Zelensky added.

The two discussed the the seven steps recommended by the European Commission for Ukraine to start European Union accession talks and economic cooperation between Ukraine and Austria, in particular the involvement of Austrian businesses in Ukraine's reconstruction.

Zelensky also said that he appreciates that Austria is ready to support the implementation of his peace formula, a 10-point peace plan to end Russia's war that he announced in November 2022 at the G20 summit.

Sobotka has been the president of the National Council, the lower house of the Austrian Parliament, since 2017.

Sobotka was part of a delegation from the Austrian parliament that arrived in Kyiv on Sept. 25.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
