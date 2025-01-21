Israel proposes sending seized Russian weapons in Lebanon to Ukraine, deputy FM says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Israel's Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel proposed transferring Russian weapons seized by Israel in Lebanon to Ukraine during a Jan. 21 meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador Yevhen Korniychuk, Ukraine's embassy reported.

The initiative follows Israel's September 2024 ground invasion of southern Lebanon as part of its campaign against the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah.

The discussion also addressed military collaboration between Iran and Russia, which poses security risks to both nations. Moscow and Tehran recently formalized their partnership, signing a strategic agreement on Jan. 17.

The Ukrainian ambassador thanked Haskel for the proposal, emphasizing the significance of recognizing shared threats faced by Ukraine and Israel.

Ukraine's embassy expressed hope for a positive resolution to the initiative, which it called an important step in strengthening cooperation.

Iran has supplied Russia with thousands of Shahed drones and short-range ballistic missiles, weapons frequently used in Russia's attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Ukraine has supported Israel, expressing solidarity after the deadly attack by Hamas terrorists in October 2023.