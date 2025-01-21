Skip to content
Israel proposes sending seized Russian weapons in Lebanon to Ukraine, deputy FM says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 21, 2025 10:20 PM 1 min read
A photo from the meeting between Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel and Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk on Jan. 21. (Ukrainian Embassy in Israel / Facebook)
Israel's Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel proposed transferring Russian weapons seized by Israel in Lebanon to Ukraine during a Jan. 21 meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador Yevhen Korniychuk, Ukraine's embassy reported.

The initiative follows Israel's September 2024 ground invasion of southern Lebanon as part of its campaign against the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah.

The discussion also addressed military collaboration between Iran and Russia, which poses security risks to both nations. Moscow and Tehran recently formalized their partnership, signing a strategic agreement on Jan. 17.

The Ukrainian ambassador thanked Haskel for the proposal, emphasizing the significance of recognizing shared threats faced by Ukraine and Israel.

Ukraine's embassy expressed hope for a positive resolution to the initiative, which it called an important step in strengthening cooperation.

Iran has supplied Russia with thousands of Shahed drones and short-range ballistic missiles, weapons frequently used in Russia's attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Ukraine has supported Israel, expressing solidarity after the deadly attack by Hamas terrorists in October 2023.

The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
