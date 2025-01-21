Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Germany, Annalena Baerbock, Olaf Scholz, Ukraine, European Union
Edit post

German FM urges Scholz to act and support aid to Ukraine amid election campaign

by Sonya Bandouil January 21, 2025 8:04 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes: Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock gives a speech in Berlin, Germany, on March 24, 2024. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has urged Chancellor Olaf Scholz to avoid politicizing aid to Ukraine during Germany's election campaign, n-tv reported on Jan. 20.

Baerbock made the comments in Berlin, speaking alongside Lithuania’s foreign minister.

“Times are too difficult now, Germany has too much responsibility for us all to indulge in pre-election rhetoric in the coming weeks,” she said.

Baerbock emphasized that Germany has pledged to support Ukraine and its Eastern European partners for as long as necessary.

"This is a crucial issue for trust in Europe, whether we are able to act in the interests of the security of all of us, our European security,” she noted.

Her remarks come amid reports of a growing rift in the intermin Social Democrat-Greens cabinet as Scholz is reluctant to greenlight an additional 3 billion euros ($3.1 billion) in security assistance for Kyiv.

Despite Baerbock's and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius' (SPD) support for the new assistance tranche, the chancellor said he would sign off on it only if it is paid with additional borrowing, an unpopular step among other parties.

Berlin stands as Ukraine's second largest military donor, a role of growing importance as Ukraine faces a heavy Russian onslaught in the east of the country, and the future of U.S. support appears uncertain under the incoming Trump administration.

Merkel highlights NATO’s role in supporting Ukraine, urges transatlantic unity, media reports
Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that a united NATO, bolstered by strong U.S. leadership, is essential to counter Putin’s ambitions and safeguard Ukraine’s sovereignty, according to Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:25 PM

Arms procurement head should keep post, supervisory board says.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov planned to merge the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) and the State Logistics Operator (DOT) into one agency but changed his mind after a NATO statement said that the two agencies should be kept separate and two separate supervisory boards should be established.
4:50 PM

Putin congratulates Trump amid inauguration, signals readiness for talks.

This comes as reported peace proposals, including freezing the front lines, have been publicly rejected by Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously stated that his country would begin peace negotiations if Kyiv agreed to withdraw from the four Ukrainian regions Moscow partly controls.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.