Zelensky to Blinken: Ukraine needs 2 Patriots to protect Kharkiv Oblast

by Martin Fornusek May 14, 2024 11:23 AM 1 min read
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Kyiv on May 14, 2024. (U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky met U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the latter's visit to Kyiv on May 14.

The president thanked Blinken for the "crucial package" of U.S. aid passed by Congress in April, the BBC reported.

"A big appreciation from Ukrainians to Americans for this," Zelensky said.

Ukraine's head of state said that Ukrainian defenders went through a "tough period" in the east of the country.

The president stressed that Kyiv hopes to see the U.S. assistance arriving as soon as possible, Ukrinform reported.

Zelensky also underscored the need for air defenses, saying that two Patriot air defense systems are needed to defend Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast.

Russian forces have been intensifying aerial attacks against the northeastern region, and on May 10, they launched fresh ground attacks in the north of Kharkiv Oblast.

Blinken arrives in Ukraine for official visit
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who arrived in Ukraine by train early in the morning on May 14, hopes to “send a strong signal of reassurance to the Ukrainians who are obviously in a very difficult moment.”
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Martin Fornusek
10:59 AM

FT: Moldova, EU to sign security pact.

Moldova and the EU intend to sign a security agreement in the next week, increasing cooperation in the spheres of defense, cyber threats, and foreign interference to "unprecedented levels," the Financial Times reported on May 14.
7:45 AM

Air Force: Ukraine downs 18 Russian drones.

Ukrainian air defense units shot down all of the 18 Russian attack drones overnight on May 14, the Air Force said in its morning update. The drones were launched from the occupied Crimean peninsula.
6:36 AM

Blinken arrives in Ukraine for official visit.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who arrived in Ukraine by train early in the morning on May 14, hopes to "send a strong signal of reassurance to the Ukrainians who are obviously in a very difficult moment."
1:27 AM

Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked eleven border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on May 13, firing 36 times and causing at least 166 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
