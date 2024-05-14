Zelensky to Blinken: Ukraine needs 2 Patriots to protect Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky met U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the latter's visit to Kyiv on May 14.

The president thanked Blinken for the "crucial package" of U.S. aid passed by Congress in April, the BBC reported.

"A big appreciation from Ukrainians to Americans for this," Zelensky said.

Ukraine's head of state said that Ukrainian defenders went through a "tough period" in the east of the country.

The president stressed that Kyiv hopes to see the U.S. assistance arriving as soon as possible, Ukrinform reported.

Zelensky also underscored the need for air defenses, saying that two Patriot air defense systems are needed to defend Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast.

Russian forces have been intensifying aerial attacks against the northeastern region, and on May 10, they launched fresh ground attacks in the north of Kharkiv Oblast.