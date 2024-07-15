US prohibits Ukraine from striking deep inside Russia due to fears of war spreading.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. prohibits Kyiv from striking deep into Russian territory with American weapons to avoid the possible extension of war beyond Ukraine's borders, Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder told the Voice of America (VoA).

When Russia launched its new offensive against Kharkiv Oblast in May, a number of countries said they had lifted restrictions on the use of Western-provided weapons against military targets inside Russia.

Washington granted Kyiv limited permission to use certain American weapons to strike Russian targets near the border.

Ryder reiterated that the policy, which prohibits Ukrainian forces from using U.S.-supplied weapons for strikes deep inside Russia, has not changed.

"I think it is important to understand that we do not want to see unintended consequences of an escalation that could turn this conflict into a broader one that goes beyond Ukraine. I think this is something that we all need to consider and take very seriously," Ryder said in an interview with VoA published on July 15.

Ukraine has reportedly used U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles to hit Russian military targets in Crimea, a Ukrainian territory illegally annexed by Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelensky keeps urging Washington to allow Ukraine to hit targets deep inside Russia, including military airfields.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken hinted that the U.S. may allow Ukraine to hit targets beyond the current limitations in the future.

"We have never in any way underestimated the threat that Russia poses to Ukraine. We will continue to work with Ukraine to ensure that it has everything it needs to defend its sovereign territory and people," Ryder added.