Ukraine slaps new sanctions against individuals, entities from Iran, China, Russia

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on Sept. 19 imposing sanctions against six individuals and over 40 entities from Iran, China, and Russia.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has been expanding the list of sanctions against people or entities over their support for Moscow's war.

China, despite its declared neutrality in the war, is Russia's leading supplier of dual-use goods, while Iran regularly provides Russia with Shahed-type drones and, more recently, ballistic missiles.

Ukraine introduced sanctions against six foreigners associated with the supply and purchase of drones to Russia, including the director of the Iranian company Pishgam Electronic Safeh Company (PESC), Hamid Reza Janghorbani, and the official representative of the Hong Kong company Hongkong Himark Electron Model Limited, Yang Fan (China).

The sanctions list also included Russian citizens Alexander Fedorko, Igor Dyugurov, Valentina Grigorieva, Liliya Alimova, and their Russian businesses.

Ukraine imposed restrictions against 40 legal entities from Russia, Iran, and China as well. The sanctions list included Saad Sazeh Faraz Sharif, director of the Iranian company Shakad Sanat Asmari, as well as the heads and deputies of the Aerospace Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The recent sanctions also targeted the Russian ship lighting plant Mayak and the Kazan State Gunpowder Plant.

The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) also announced updates to its sanctions list on Sept. 19, adding the names of five entities and one individual in violation of regulations the U.S. has placed on North Korea.

North Korea and Russia have deepened their military and political cooperation since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

In January, the U.S. announced sanctions on a Russian state-owned airline involved in the transfer of North Korean ballistic missiles to Russia. South Korea has warned that North Korea may be supplying Russia with tactical guided missiles and over six million artillery shells.