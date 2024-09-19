The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, finance, Business, War, Ukraine, Iran, North Korea, Russia
Edit post

'An evil axis' — JP Morgan CEO issues stark economic warning over Russia, Iran, North Korea

Jamie Dimon said Russia is in cahoots with Iran and North Korea "working every day on how to make it worse for the Western world and for America."

by Chris York September 19, 2024 6:43 PM 3 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un toast during a reception at the Mongnangwan Reception House in Pyongyang on June 19, 2024 (Vladimir Smirnov/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said people should be less focused on recent U.S. economic news, and instead worry about what he described as "an axis of evil" that could "affect the free and Democratic world for the next 100 years."

Speaking at the 2024 Financial Markets Quality Conference in Washington D.C. on Sept. 17, Dimon pointed to Russia’s war against Ukraine in answering questions about the first U.S. central bank interest cut in four years, and its potential impact on the global economy.

"The most important thing that dwarfs all other things, that's really far more important today than it's been probably since 1945 is the war in Ukraine, what's going on in Israel, in the Middle East, America's relations with China, and the attack fundamentally on the rule of law that was set up after World War II," Dimon, who is regarded as one of the world’s top bankers, said.

Dimon said that aside from the two world wars, "very few" wars and conflicts dramatically affected the global economy, but said the current global instability was affecting food supplies, migration, and oil supply "and it's getting worse all the time."

"It's serious," Dimon said, adding: "There's been almost a million casualties in the Ukraine war, something like 20,000 Ukrainian kids have been kidnapped and sent to Russia.

"It's on the border of Europe. There's the threat of nuclear blackmail," he added.

Russia has consistently issued threats, including nuclear ones, since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

But as discussions between Ukraine and its Western allies over possible long-range missile strikes deep inside Russian territory have progressed in recent weeks, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other officials have upped their rhetoric, claiming that such a move would equate to NATO waging war with Moscow.

Dimon described "Iran, North Korea and Russia" as an "evil axis who are working every day on how to make it worse for the Western world and for America."

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, speaks during the 2024 Financial Markets Quality Conference at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024 (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has deepened ties with both North Korea and Iran.

Both Kyiv and Washington have previously said that Russia has been using North Korean-produced missiles to attack Ukraine. In March, Ukrainian prosecutors reported that Russia had fired around 50 such missiles to attack six Ukrainian oblasts since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

In exchange for the ammunition, Russia reportedly provided North Korea with technology to help it deploy spy satellites as well as tanks and aircraft.

In late June, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Pyongyang, where he signed a partnership agreement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which pledged to provide aid to one another if either will be attacked.

More recently, the U.S. confirmed on Sept. 10 that Iran has provided Russia with shipments of Fath-360 close-range ballistic missiles.

Tehran has also provided Moscow with thousands of Shahed kamikaze drones since the start of the all-out war.

"This may affect the free and democratic world for the next 100 years," Dimon said, adding people were "overly focused" on how the interest rate cut would affect markets.

"Honestly, most of us have already been through that stuff, it doesn't matter as much," he said.

"It's ratcheting up folks and it takes really strong American leadership and Western world leadership to do something about it. That's my number one concern."

We asked 5 prominent Ukrainians to respond to Trump Jr’s ‘Negotiate with Russia’ op-ed
Two influential and controversial U.S. figures stepped into the debate over Ukraine’s potential long-range strikes on Russian territory by claiming such a move could result in “the end of the human species.” In a joint opinion piece published on Sept. 17 by The Hill, Donald Trump Jr. and former
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Chris York
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:00 PM

Polish FM reportedly suggests UN mandate and referendum in Crimea.

"We could put it under a U.N. mandate with a mission to prepare a fair referendum after checking who the legal residents are and so on... And we could postpone it for 20 years," Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski suggested as one possible option, according to Interfax-Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.