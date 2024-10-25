Organizer Photo
Monthly Briefing , 25 Oct Hard choices: Ukraine's 2025 budget and macroeconomic prospects.

25 Oct 16:00 EET / 15:00 CEST / 14:00 BST / 09:00 EDT

News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Victory Plan, Ukraine, Russia, War
Kyiv preparing internal plan to 'strengthen Ukraine,' Zelensky confirms

by Kateryna Denisova October 25, 2024 9:05 AM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulates Ukrainian military on the Territorial Defense Day on Oct. 7, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Oleg Palchyk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is developing an internal plan for strengthening the country in the economic, military, informational, and other spheres, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed in his evening address on Oct. 24.

According to Zelensky, the internal plan, together with the victory plan, will ensure that Ukraine "has the right answers to all the challenges of this year and next year."

The confirmation comes days after a source close to the Presidential Office told the Kyiv Independent that Kyiv is preparing an action plan to withstand Russia's full-scale war.

The plan is not an alternative to Zelensky's victory plan and provides for steps to be taken by Ukraine itself.

The president tasked Ukrainian top officials with developing the plan. The president said Ukraine's economy, countering Russian disinformation, social protection, and "the issue of justice" need to be strengthened.

"This plan for internal strengthening will also guarantee Ukraine's unity," he added.

The plan is expected to be prepared and presented to the Ukrainian public by the end of 2024, BBC Ukraine reported earlier on Oct. 23, citing unnamed government sources. The Kyiv Independent's source said that it may take several more weeks to develop the document.

Zelensky publicly unveiled his five-point victory plan on Oct. 16, which includes Ukraine's invitation to join NATO placed atop the list.

The victory plan also includes a defense aspect, non-nuclear deterrence of Russian aggression, economic growth and cooperation, and post-war security architecture. It is also comprised of three classified addenda that have been shared with international partners.

Ukraine's president said that a victory plan "can bridge the gap between the current situation and the successful peace summit."

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

News Feed

12:10 AM

Ukraine cannot join NATO while at war, Scholz says.

Speaking to German public broadcaster ZDF on Oct. 24, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz dismissed Kyiv's appeals for an immediate invitation to join NATO, stating that "a country at war absolutely cannot become a member of NATO."
