Zelensky preparing action plan for Ukraine to withstand war, source says

by Kateryna Denisova October 23, 2024 11:37 AM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky during a news conference with Germany's chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, on Oct. 11, 2024. (Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
President Volodymyr Zelensky tasked the Ukrainian authorities to develop proposals for an internal action plan to help the country withstand the war, a source close to the Presidential Office told the Kyiv Independent on Oct. 23.

According to the source, the document will address military, political, economic, and other areas, including certain decisions regarding law enforcement.

The plan is expected to be prepared and presented to the Ukrainian public by the end of 2024, BBC Ukraine reported earlier in the day, citing unnamed government sources. The Kyiv Independent's source said that it may take several more weeks to develop the document.

"The goal is to do everything possible to maintain unity and achieve results in various areas of the country's development," a source in Zelensky's team told BBC.

The plan reportedly is not an alternative to Zelensky's victory plan and provides for steps to be taken by Ukraine itself.

Zelensky publicly unveiled his five-point victory plan on Oct. 16, which includes Ukraine's invitation to join NATO placed atop the list.

The victory plan also includes a defense aspect, non-nuclear deterrence of Russian aggression, economic growth and cooperation, and post-war security architecture. It is also comprised of three classified addenda that have been shared with international partners.

Ukraine's president said that a victory plan "can bridge the gap between the current situation and the successful peace summit."

Zelensky’s victory plan has ‘great agenda’ but practical steps unclear, MPs say
Ukrainian lawmakers voiced their first reactions to President Volodymyr Zelensky’s presentation of Ukraine’s victory plan to parliament on Oct. 16, praising the overall agenda but calling out the supposed lack of practical steps. Some opposition lawmakers criticized it for being too vague and relyi…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.