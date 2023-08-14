Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Zelensky: Increasing drone production 'one of the most important tasks'

by Martin Fornusek August 14, 2023 10:46 PM 2 min read
An instructor from the Trident Defense Initiative, an organization that provides medical and tactical training, gives instruction about a DJI drone during the training session for the Ukrainian Defense Forces about how to clear buildings, manage close combat, and control DJI drones in the Kharkiv, Ukraine on June 13, 2023. (Photo credit: Sofiia Bobok/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 14 that increased production of drones, as well as their supplies from international partners, is one of Ukraine's most important tasks relating to offensive operations.

"Obviously, the Ukrainian production of drones – Leleka, Fury, etc., as well as supplies from partners and all forms of imports – must grow, and this is one of the most important tasks," Zelensky stressed in a video address following his visit to the troops earlier on Aug. 14.

"Drones are consumables, and there should be as many of them as needed – as our warriors need – to save lives and ensure results in battle," the president said.

Zelensky also named the timely evacuation of the wounded as another pressing issue that needs to be addressed.

"An important topic is how commanders can manage personnel. Motivation of soldiers, training of fighters, staffing of units. There are many problems due to the poor work of the military medical commissions," he said.

"Military commanders should deal with war, not bureaucracy," the president added.

Drones represented a crucial part of the arsenals of both sides of the Russo-Ukrainian War. Earlier on Aug. 14, Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced that a state campaign to raise funds for 10,000 drones for Ukrainian forces has raised over $1 million in the first few hours after launching.

On the same day, the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall confirmed the delivery of a modern Luna NG reconnaissance drone system to Ukraine in 2023, and a Norwegian defense company Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace Group signed a contract to provide the Ukrainian military with several C-UAS air defense systems worth $71 million.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
