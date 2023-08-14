Zelensky: Increasing drone production 'one of the most important tasks'

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 14 that increased production of drones, as well as their supplies from international partners, is one of Ukraine's most important tasks relating to offensive operations.

"Obviously, the Ukrainian production of drones – Leleka, Fury, etc., as well as supplies from partners and all forms of imports – must grow, and this is one of the most important tasks," Zelensky stressed in a video address following his visit to the troops earlier on Aug. 14.

"Drones are consumables, and there should be as many of them as needed – as our warriors need – to save lives and ensure results in battle," the president said.

Zelensky also named the timely evacuation of the wounded as another pressing issue that needs to be addressed.

"An important topic is how commanders can manage personnel. Motivation of soldiers, training of fighters, staffing of units. There are many problems due to the poor work of the military medical commissions," he said.

"Military commanders should deal with war, not bureaucracy," the president added.

Drones represented a crucial part of the arsenals of both sides of the Russo-Ukrainian War. Earlier on Aug. 14, Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced that a state campaign to raise funds for 10,000 drones for Ukrainian forces has raised over $1 million in the first few hours after launching.

On the same day, the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall confirmed the delivery of a modern Luna NG reconnaissance drone system to Ukraine in 2023, and a Norwegian defense company Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace Group signed a contract to provide the Ukrainian military with several C-UAS air defense systems worth $71 million.