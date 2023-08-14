Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Minister: Drone fundraising campaign raises $1 million within hours

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 14, 2023 5:31 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on a work trip in Lviv Oblast on June 30, 2023. (Photo: Fedorov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

"Operation Unity," a state campaign to raise funds for 10,000 drones for Ukrainian forces, has raised over $1 million in the first few hours after launching on Aug. 14, Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced.

Fedorov, who is also deputy prime minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology, said that by 2:20 p.m. local time the campaign had already received hr 40 million ($1.08 million).

The fundraiser has been organised by government crowd-funding platform United24, Come Back Alive foundation, and Monobank.

The goal is to raise Hr 235 million ($6.36 million), of which Hr 178 million  ($4.82 million) will go towards buying drones abroad, and 57 million ($1.54 million) for drone ammunition.

According to United24, the campaign agreed upon the choice of FPV drone models and their ammunition with the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Come Back Alive will handle the purchase and delivery of the drones.

The organizers have arranged various prizes that can be won by those who donate.  Monobank is giving away 100 Monobank platinum cards, 5 of which will already be loaded with hr 100,000 ($2,700).

There are also 10 meetings with United24 ambassadors and 50 gifts from them available as a prize. Additionally, Come Back Alive foundation have 20 military artefacts to give away.

"I am sure that dozens of Ukrainian companies and hundreds of thousands of donors from all over the world will join us," Fedorov said.

Fedorov announced on Aug. 12 that Ukraine has allocated $225,000 to fund 15 "revolutionary" defense tech products, including drones resistant to electronic warfare.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
