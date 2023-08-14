Minister: Drone fundraising campaign raises $1 million within hours

This audio is created with AI assistance

"Operation Unity," a state campaign to raise funds for 10,000 drones for Ukrainian forces, has raised over $1 million in the first few hours after launching on Aug. 14, Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced.

Fedorov, who is also deputy prime minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology, said that by 2:20 p.m. local time the campaign had already received hr 40 million ($1.08 million).

The fundraiser has been organised by government crowd-funding platform United24, Come Back Alive foundation, and Monobank.

The goal is to raise Hr 235 million ($6.36 million), of which Hr 178 million ($4.82 million) will go towards buying drones abroad, and 57 million ($1.54 million) for drone ammunition.

According to United24, the campaign agreed upon the choice of FPV drone models and their ammunition with the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Come Back Alive will handle the purchase and delivery of the drones.

The organizers have arranged various prizes that can be won by those who donate. Monobank is giving away 100 Monobank platinum cards, 5 of which will already be loaded with hr 100,000 ($2,700).

There are also 10 meetings with United24 ambassadors and 50 gifts from them available as a prize. Additionally, Come Back Alive foundation have 20 military artefacts to give away.

"I am sure that dozens of Ukrainian companies and hundreds of thousands of donors from all over the world will join us," Fedorov said.

Fedorov announced on Aug. 12 that Ukraine has allocated $225,000 to fund 15 "revolutionary" defense tech products, including drones resistant to electronic warfare.