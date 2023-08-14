Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukraine to receive Norwegian anti-drone systems worth $71 million

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 14, 2023 6:56 PM 1 min read
The logo of Kongsberg Group can be seen on a table inside one of its factory buildings in Kongsberg, Norway on January 30, 2023. (Photo by PETTER BERNTSEN/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The International Fund for Ukraine (IFU), an initiative from the U.K. defense ministry, has signed a contract with Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace Group to provide several C-UAS air defense systems, the Norwegian company announced on Aug. 14.

The contract is valued at a total of $71 million. The devices can disable various types of attack drones, the company said.

The C-UAS “will provide a significant capability boost for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and will support their ability to protect their people," said Eirik Lie, president of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.

The company added that the Norwegian government also donated Dingo 2 vehicles, weaponry, and remote weapon stations made by Kongsberg.

The UK set up the IFU with international partners to identify and procure equipment for Ukraine and ensure their quick delivery. The fund's executive panel comprises of the UK, Norway, Netherlands, Denmark, and Sweden.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
