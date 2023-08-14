Ukraine to receive Norwegian anti-drone systems worth $71 million

This audio is created with AI assistance

The International Fund for Ukraine (IFU), an initiative from the U.K. defense ministry, has signed a contract with Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace Group to provide several C-UAS air defense systems, the Norwegian company announced on Aug. 14.

The contract is valued at a total of $71 million. The devices can disable various types of attack drones, the company said.

The C-UAS “will provide a significant capability boost for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and will support their ability to protect their people," said Eirik Lie, president of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.

The company added that the Norwegian government also donated Dingo 2 vehicles, weaponry, and remote weapon stations made by Kongsberg.

The UK set up the IFU with international partners to identify and procure equipment for Ukraine and ensure their quick delivery. The fund's executive panel comprises of the UK, Norway, Netherlands, Denmark, and Sweden.