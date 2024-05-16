Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Kharkiv, Kharkiv Oblast, War
Edit post

Zelensky in Kharkiv: Situation 'difficult' but 'under control,' Russia suffers losses

by Martin Fornusek May 16, 2024 12:57 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kharkiv on May 16, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Kharkiv on May 16 and received reports from military commanders on the battlefield situation in the oblast.

Russia launched a new offensive with 30,000 troops on May 10, targeting Kharkiv Oblast, which is situated at the two countries' shared border in northeastern Ukraine.

Moscow's troops have focused their efforts in the directions of Lyptsi and Vovchansk, two settlements few kilometers south of the border. According to the latest information, there is ongoing combat in the northern outskirts of Vovchansk.

Zelensky said that he had received detailed reports on the situation from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of the Khortytsia group of forces, Yurii Sodol, and the commander of the operational-tactical group "Kharkiv," Mykhailo Drapatyi.

"As of today, the situation in Kharkiv Oblast is generally under control, our soldiers are inflicting significant losses" on Russian troops, Zelensky said.

"However, the situation remains difficult, we are reinforcing our units."

The president also received reports from the heads of intelligence services on Russian plans.

"A plan for further actions has been defined, both for Kharkiv Oblast's regional authorities and all security structures in the region," Zelensky said.

Ukraine war latest: Ukrainian forces stabilize situation in Kharkiv Oblast, ‘partially’ push Russian troops out of Vovchansk
Key developments on May 15: * Zelensky: Ukraine stabilizes situation in Kharkiv Oblast amid Russian offensive * General Staff: Russian forces ‘partially pushed out’ from Vovchansk * Ukraine deploys more forces to Kharkiv Oblast * Blinken: US to give Ukraine additional $2 billion in military fin…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.