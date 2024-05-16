Zelensky in Kharkiv: Situation 'difficult' but 'under control,' Russia suffers losses

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Kharkiv on May 16 and received reports from military commanders on the battlefield situation in the oblast.

Russia launched a new offensive with 30,000 troops on May 10, targeting Kharkiv Oblast, which is situated at the two countries' shared border in northeastern Ukraine.

Moscow's troops have focused their efforts in the directions of Lyptsi and Vovchansk, two settlements few kilometers south of the border. According to the latest information, there is ongoing combat in the northern outskirts of Vovchansk.

Zelensky said that he had received detailed reports on the situation from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of the Khortytsia group of forces, Yurii Sodol, and the commander of the operational-tactical group "Kharkiv," Mykhailo Drapatyi.

"As of today, the situation in Kharkiv Oblast is generally under control, our soldiers are inflicting significant losses" on Russian troops, Zelensky said.

"However, the situation remains difficult, we are reinforcing our units."

The president also received reports from the heads of intelligence services on Russian plans.

"A plan for further actions has been defined, both for Kharkiv Oblast's regional authorities and all security structures in the region," Zelensky said.