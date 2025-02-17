Skip to content
'23 invaders destroyed' — Ukraine's special forces release video of operation behind Russian lines

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 17, 2025 12:44 PM 2 min read
A screenshot of footage shared by Ukraine's Special Operation Forces that purports to show an engagement with Russian troops. Video released on Feb. 17, 2025 (Special Operations Forces).
This audio is created with AI assistance

Soldiers of Ukraine's 3rd Separate Special Forces Regiment on Feb. 17 released footage of what they claim was a successful operation to clear an industrial enterprise behind Russian lines.

In a post accompanying the video, the unit said a concentration of enemy troops was spotted by reconnaissance drones in an unidentified area of the front line.

Ukrainian troops reportedly held their positions for two days amid "intense fighting," during which 23 Russian soldiers were killed, with Kyiv's troops eventually withdrawing without suffering any losses.

0:00
/
Footage shared by Ukraine's Special Operation Forces that purports to show an engagement with Russian troops. Video released on Feb. 17, 2025. Contains graphic and violent content. (Special Operations Forces).

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces are active on various fronts. Last month its 8th Regiment published a video of a large assault group of purportedly North Korean soldiers in Russia's Kursk Oblast crossing an open field and forest, followed by close combat footage with only dozens of meters between the two sides.

In the end, graphic footage shows killed soldiers claimed to be North Koreans.

"At the ninth hour of the battle, the Special Operations Forces had only a third of their ammunition left. They spent the rest on destroying (North Korean forces)," the Telegram post read.

0:00
/
Footage shared by Ukraine's Special Operation Forces that purports to show an engagement with North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast. Video released on Jan. 22, 2025. Contains graphic and violent content. (Special Operations Forces).

Elsewhere, over 46,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on the battlefield since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with NBC published on Feb. 16.

Zelensky previously revealed the total casualty count on Feb. 4, claiming that Ukraine had lost over 45,000 soldiers.

Nearly 380,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been injured since the start of the all-out war, Zelensky told NBC. "Ten of thousands" of Ukrainian troops are currently missing in action or being held in Russian captivity, according to the president.

According to Ukraine's General Staff estimates, Russia has lost a total of 859,920 troops since the start of the war. The figures do not specify killed or wounded, though the overall consensus is that it includes dead, wounded, missing, and captured.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
