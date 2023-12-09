Skip to content
Zelensky, en route to Argentina, holds meeting with leader of Cabo Verde

by Dominic Culverwell December 9, 2023 11:45 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Cabo Verdean Prime Minister José Ulisses Correia e Silva on Dec. 9, 2023. (President's Office)
President Volodymyr Zelensky held his first ever meeting with Cabo Verdean Prime Minister José Ulisses Correia e Silva, while on his way to the inauguration of Argentina’s president-elect, Javier Milei.

Zelensky thanked Silva for his support of Ukraine’s sovereignty, in particular for backing the UN’s resolution on March 2, 2022, on the support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and calling for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.

"It is the voice of democracy that helps us, endorsing resolutions that are crucial,” Zelensky said.

He invited Silva to visit Ukraine and join his effort to implement Kyiv’s peace formula, which includes Russia withdrawing its forces from Ukraine before the start of negotiations.

Cape Verde previously supported the UN in condemning Russia’s annexation of Crimea in March 2014.

The two leaders also discussed the “Grain from Ukraine” initiative that aims to provide Ukrainian grain to countries in need and prevent famine in the poorest countries of Africa and Asia.

Thanking Silva for his support of the program, Zelensky spoke about further efforts to expand a new export corridor and establish grain hubs in Africa.

He noted that Ukraine’s alternative grain corridor in the Black Sea has successfully circumvented Russia’s blockade and transported over 7 million metric tons of food products since its inception.

While Ukraine hasn’t seen much widespread support from African nations, Silva and Zelensky discussed intensifying engagement and cooperation with the continent including via international forums. Both leaders agreed to be in contact again in the near future.

Bloomberg: Putin’s daughter leads Russia’s Africa initiatives
Katerina Tikhonova, Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s second daughter, is leading Moscow’s efforts to expand its influence in Africa, Bloomberg reported on Nov. 29.
The Kyiv IndependentLance Luo
Author: Dominic Culverwell
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
