Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky, Greek PM hold phone call, discuss preparation for Ukraine-Balkans summit

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 29, 2024 4:35 PM 1 min read
Zelensky holds a phone call with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Jan. 29, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelenskyy / X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone call with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and discussed preparations for the second Ukraine-Balkans summit, Zelensky announced on social media on Jan. 29.

The first summit was held in Athens in August 2023, where Zelensky met with Balkan leaders to coordinate European and Euro-Atlantic integration, defense cooperation, security, as well as separate talks on bilateral issues.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also came to Athens to attend the summit.

Zelensky said he discussed Ukraine's defense needs with Mitsotakis, "especially in terms of air defense and artillery."

Zelensky also said he "emphasized the importance of timely unblocking of €50 billion in European aid" with Mitsotakis, referring to the EU's Ukraine Facility program, which was vetoed by Hungary in December.

"I am grateful to Greece for supporting our integration with the EU," Zelensky said.

Hungarian foreign minister arrives for bilateral meeting in Ukraine
Ukraine’s presidential office said that a “frank and constructive dialogue is expected.”
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:49 PM

Media: Putin plans to visit Turkey in February to discuss Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's international visits have been curtailed since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March 2023 for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children. Turkey is not party to the ICC's Rome Statute, meaning it is under no obligation to detain Putin.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
2:13 PM

US inspectors arrive in Kyiv to help oversee aid.

"Their meetings with implementers, partners, and the Ukrainian government support oversight and accountability for U.S. assistance to Ukraine," U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink wrote on the social media platform X.
11:31 AM

​​ISW: Russia sets conditions to destabilize Moldova.

The Kremlin prepares for destabilizing Moldova, likely as a part of the efforts to hinder its EU integration, among other objectives, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its Jan. 28 assessment.
9:18 AM

Romanian far-right leader lays claim on Ukrainian regions, Moldova.

Claudiu Tarziu, one of the leaders of Romania's far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) party, said his country should "reunite" with Moldova and the Ukrainian border regions of Bessarabia, Northern Bukovina, and Zakarpattia, the G4Media online outlet reported on Jan. 27.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.