Zelensky, Greek PM hold phone call, discuss preparation for Ukraine-Balkans summit

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone call with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and discussed preparations for the second Ukraine-Balkans summit, Zelensky announced on social media on Jan. 29.

The first summit was held in Athens in August 2023, where Zelensky met with Balkan leaders to coordinate European and Euro-Atlantic integration, defense cooperation, security, as well as separate talks on bilateral issues.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also came to Athens to attend the summit.

Zelensky said he discussed Ukraine's defense needs with Mitsotakis, "especially in terms of air defense and artillery."

Zelensky also said he "emphasized the importance of timely unblocking of €50 billion in European aid" with Mitsotakis, referring to the EU's Ukraine Facility program, which was vetoed by Hungary in December.

"I am grateful to Greece for supporting our integration with the EU," Zelensky said.