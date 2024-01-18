Shmyhal to meet Slovak PM to discuss EU aid.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian government's representatives will meet Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to discuss the allocation of 50 billion euros ($54 billion) under the EU's Ukraine Facility program, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Jan. 18.

The crucial funding was blocked during an EU summit last December by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who, much like Fico, criticizes Western support for Ukraine.

Kyiv wants to "discuss all the urgent issues and remove possible obstacles to the implementation of the Ukraine Facility" at the meeting, Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

A decision to provide the financial aid package is expected to be discussed during the European Council summit on Feb. 1.

Robert Fico said following talks with Viktor Orban on Jan. 16 that he agrees with the Hungarian prime minister's position that the EU should not finance the package from the EU's common budget.

Shmyhal said that Ukraine hopes that the aid package will be approved.

The Ukraine Facility program envisages the systemic transformation of Ukraine on its way to the EU, and a relevant plan and vision for this process have been drafted by the government, the prime minister said.