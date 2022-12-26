Zelensky: Front line situation in Donbas 'difficult, painful'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the front lines of Bakhmut, Kreminna, and other front-line areas in eastern Donbas are “difficult, painful."

“The situation there is difficult, painful. The occupiers are spending all the resources available to them — and these are significant resources — to squeeze out at least some progress,” Zelensky said in his nightly address on Dec. 26.

Zelensky also thanked Ukrainian troops who "remain in their positions, stand strong, and still find ways not only not to lose anything, but to knock out the occupiers."

Earlier on Dec. 26, Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai said that Ukraine's Armed Forces were "not far from" the city of Kreminna and that fighting was ongoing.