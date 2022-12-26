Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky: Front line situation in Donbas 'difficult, painful'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 27, 2022 12:59 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the front lines of Bakhmut, Kreminna, and other front-line areas in eastern Donbas are “difficult, painful."

“The situation there is difficult, painful. The occupiers are spending all the resources available to them — and these are significant resources — to squeeze out at least some progress,” Zelensky said in his nightly address on Dec. 26.

Zelensky also thanked Ukrainian troops who "remain in their positions, stand strong, and still find ways not only not to lose anything, but to knock out the occupiers."

Earlier on Dec. 26, Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai said that Ukraine's Armed Forces were "not far from" the city of Kreminna and that fighting was ongoing.

Ukraine war latest: Kyiv seeks Russia expelled from UN, aims for peace summit by end of February
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.