Governor: 'Fighting ongoing’ near Kreminna, Luhansk Oblast
December 26, 2022 2:17 pm
Ukraine’s Armed Forces are “not far from” the city of Kreminna, and “the fighting is ongoing,” Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai said on Dec. 26. Ukrainian troops have been stationed within 20 kilometers of the city.
Kreminna lies only 25 kilometers northwest of Sievierodonetsk, a major city in Luhansk Oblast which Russian troops occupied in June.
