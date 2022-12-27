Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Governor: 'Fighting ongoing’ near Kreminna, Luhansk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 26, 2022 2:17 pm
Ukraine’s Armed Forces are “not far from” the city of Kreminna, and “the fighting is ongoing,” Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai said on Dec. 26. Ukrainian troops have been stationed within 20 kilometers of the city.

Kreminna lies only 25 kilometers northwest of Sievierodonetsk, a major city in Luhansk Oblast which Russian troops occupied in June.

