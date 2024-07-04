Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Defense aid, United States, Volodymyr Zelensky, HIMARS, Patriot
Edit post

Zelensky expresses gratitude to US for new military aid package

by Sonya Bandouil July 4, 2024 8:13 AM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Joe Biden during a meeting in France on June 7, 2024. (President's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked U.S. President Joe Biden, Congress, and American citizens on July 3 for their continued military support.

He shared his appreciation on X, highlighting the importance of the aid, which will bolster Ukraine's defense in the months to come.

“Additional air defense assets, artillery, anti-tank weapons and other critical items, as well as funding for Patriot and NASAMS missiles, will strengthen our soldiers and enhance our capabilities on the battlefield,” he wrote.

The U.S. announced a significant new defense package on July 3 for Ukraine, consisting of HIMARS missiles, air defense interceptors, and artillery shells.

The new military package comes from Presidential Drawdown Authority, a mechanism that allows the president to deliver weaponry to allies from current U.S. stockpiles.

NATO agreed to commit 40 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine next year, source tells Reuters
Allied leaders are expected to approve the commitment during the NATO summit in Washington on July 9-11, the news agency said.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions. It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:12 AM

Missing Ukrainian journalist found dead in Kharkiv.

Oleksandr Lapshin, a Kharkiv-based journalist and volunteer who disappeared in late May, was found dead on June 29, the head of the investigative department of the police of the Kharkiv Oblast, Serhii Bolvinov told Suspilne on July 3.
6:08 PM

Zelensky says Trump should reveal plan on ending Russia's war.

"If Trump knows how to finish this war, he should tell us today," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. "If there are risks to Ukrainian independence, if we lose statehood — we want to be ready for this, we want to know... We want to understand whether in November we will have the powerful support of the US, or will be all alone."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.