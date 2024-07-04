Zelensky expresses gratitude to US for new military aid package

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked U.S. President Joe Biden, Congress, and American citizens on July 3 for their continued military support.

He shared his appreciation on X, highlighting the importance of the aid, which will bolster Ukraine's defense in the months to come.

“Additional air defense assets, artillery, anti-tank weapons and other critical items, as well as funding for Patriot and NASAMS missiles, will strengthen our soldiers and enhance our capabilities on the battlefield,” he wrote.

The U.S. announced a significant new defense package on July 3 for Ukraine, consisting of HIMARS missiles, air defense interceptors, and artillery shells.

The new military package comes from Presidential Drawdown Authority, a mechanism that allows the president to deliver weaponry to allies from current U.S. stockpiles.