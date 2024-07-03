Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, United States, US aid, Military aid, Ukraine, War
Edit post

US announces new defense aid package for Ukraine worth $150 million

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 3, 2024 9:58 PM 2 min read
Illustrative photo. Ukrainian servicemen supervise an M142 HIMARS launching a rocket near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on May 18, 2023. (Serhii Mykhalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The U.S. Defense Department announced on July 3 a new package of military aid worth $150 million to provide Ukraine with capabilities including air defense interceptors.

The package also includes ammunition for high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS), artillery rounds, and other critical capabilities drawn from U.S. stocks, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Military aid provided by the U.S. in the "last few months has been critical in helping Ukrainians defend their territory against Russian advances," Jean-Pierre said.

The new military package comes from Presidential Drawdown Authority, a mechanism that allows the president to deliver weaponry to allies from current U.S. stockpiles.

According to the Defense Department, the package also includes missiles for HAWK air defense systems, 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds, 81mm mortar rounds, tactical vehicles, and Javelin systems.

In addition, the U.S. will use approximately $2.2 billion in Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funds to purchase interceptors for Patriot and NASAMS air defense systems, the Defense Department said.

"As previously announced, the Biden Administration plans to accelerate delivery of these munitions by resequencing upcoming Foreign Military Sales deliveries for Ukraine," the Defense Department said.

"As a result, Ukraine will be provided with the interceptors it urgently needs to protect its people and critical infrastructure against Russia's aerial attacks."

Zelensky says Trump should reveal plan on ending Russia’s war
“If Trump knows how to finish this war, he should tell us today,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “If there are risks to Ukrainian independence, if we lose statehood — we want to be ready for this, we want to know... We want to understand whether in November we w…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions. It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
6:08 PM

Zelensky says Trump should reveal plan on ending Russia's war.

"If Trump knows how to finish this war, he should tell us today," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. "If there are risks to Ukrainian independence, if we lose statehood — we want to be ready for this, we want to know... We want to understand whether in November we will have the powerful support of the US, or will be all alone."
10:53 AM

Ukraine receives $2.2 billion from IMF.

"These funds will help finance critical budget expenditures, social benefits, and the salaries of doctors and teachers," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.