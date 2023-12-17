Skip to content
Zelensky: European Commission to analyze Ukrainian legislation

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 17, 2023 11:56 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky in his office in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Nov. 24, 2023. (Volodymyr Zelensky/Twitter)
In his evening address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the European Commission will soon begin assessing Ukrainian legislation for compliance with EU laws.

The screening will be the first step in Ukraine's soon-to-start accession talks with the EU.

"The negotiation process will be difficult, but the main thing is that historically we have decided: Ukraine will always be part of our common European home," Zelensky said on Dec. 17.

The European Council has agreed to open accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova on Dec. 14.

The announcement from the two-day summit in Brussels delivered a significant political victory for Ukraine amid worries that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban would block the start of the negotiations.

"It shows the credibility of the European Union, the strength of the European Union. The decision is made," European Council President Charles Michel told the journalists in Brussels.

The accession process won't be swift.

To be allowed to join the union, a country must harmonize its legislation with that of the EU and adopt all acquis communautaire, or legal acts and decrees that constitute the European Union law.

The so-called acquis are divided into 35 chapters, each of which must be fully adopted and closed by the commission.

Croatia, the latest country to join the EU, was able to complete the process within 10 years.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
9:38 PM

Hungarian official: Deal with EU on Ukraine aid still far off.

The positions of Hungary and the European Commission on 50 billion euros ($54 billion) for Ukraine remain far apart, making a potential agreement uncertain, the Telex news portal reported on Jan. 18, citing Hungarian government official Gergely Gulyas.
4:48 PM

Shmyhal to meet Slovak PM to discuss EU aid.

Kyiv wants to "discuss all the urgent issues and remove possible obstacles to the implementation of the Ukraine Facility" at the meeting, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.
