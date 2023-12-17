Zelensky: European Commission to analyze Ukrainian legislation

This audio is created with AI assistance

In his evening address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the European Commission will soon begin assessing Ukrainian legislation for compliance with EU laws.

The screening will be the first step in Ukraine's soon-to-start accession talks with the EU.

"The negotiation process will be difficult, but the main thing is that historically we have decided: Ukraine will always be part of our common European home," Zelensky said on Dec. 17.

The European Council has agreed to open accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova on Dec. 14.

The announcement from the two-day summit in Brussels delivered a significant political victory for Ukraine amid worries that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban would block the start of the negotiations.

"It shows the credibility of the European Union, the strength of the European Union. The decision is made," European Council President Charles Michel told the journalists in Brussels.

The accession process won't be swift.

To be allowed to join the union, a country must harmonize its legislation with that of the EU and adopt all acquis communautaire, or legal acts and decrees that constitute the European Union law.

The so-called acquis are divided into 35 chapters, each of which must be fully adopted and closed by the commission.

Croatia, the latest country to join the EU, was able to complete the process within 10 years.