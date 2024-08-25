Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Diplomacy, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, Peace Negotiations
Edit post

Zelensky: Diplomacy 'not at the expense of 30% of our territory'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 25, 2024 7:02 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a speech on the stand in front of the first General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon received by Ukraine, congratulating the Ukrainian military on Aug. 4, 2024. (Ukrainian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine is committed to peace but not at the expense of giving up its territory, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a sit down with representatives of the Indian media that was published on Aug. 25.

Zelensky spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the need for Russia's war to end during the latter's historic visit to Kyiv on Aug. 23.

"When you say 'diplomacy', I'm all for it, but I'd like to see concrete steps that are not at the expense of 30% of our state and not at the expense of our population. If there is such a plan, we're all for it," Zelensky said.

At the end of July, Zelensky said that Ukraine would finalize "an action plan for peace" by the end of November.

Ukraine organized the first global peace summit in Switzerland in June, which resulted in the signing of a communique by 91 countries and eight international organizations.

The communique included three main points: nuclear security, global food security, and the release of deported children, prisoners of war, and illegally detained civilians.

Modi to visit Kyiv after hugging it out with Putin. Can Ukraine crack their alliance?
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Ukraine on Aug. 23 for a historic visit, the first time an Indian prime minister set foot in Ukraine since diplomatic relations were established over 30 years ago. India, the world’s largest country by population and an increasingly powerful player…
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:15 PM  (Updated: )

4 dead, 13 wounded during Russian strikes on Sumy Oblast on Aug 24.

Residents in Sumy Oblast are subjected to daily attacks on the region. The security situation in Sumy Oblast became more tense with the start of Ukraine's cross-border incursion into neighboring Kursk Oblast in Russia, which began on Aug. 6.
3:35 AM

Zelensky praises new Ukrainian-made Palianytsia missiles.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine's new military advancements, particularly the Palianytsia missile, are a critical way for the country to act amid delays in decision-making by some of its international partners.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.