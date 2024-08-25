Zelensky: Diplomacy 'not at the expense of 30% of our territory'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is committed to peace but not at the expense of giving up its territory, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a sit down with representatives of the Indian media that was published on Aug. 25.

Zelensky spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the need for Russia's war to end during the latter's historic visit to Kyiv on Aug. 23.

"When you say 'diplomacy', I'm all for it, but I'd like to see concrete steps that are not at the expense of 30% of our state and not at the expense of our population. If there is such a plan, we're all for it," Zelensky said.

At the end of July, Zelensky said that Ukraine would finalize "an action plan for peace" by the end of November.

Ukraine organized the first global peace summit in Switzerland in June, which resulted in the signing of a communique by 91 countries and eight international organizations.

The communique included three main points: nuclear security, global food security, and the release of deported children, prisoners of war, and illegally detained civilians.