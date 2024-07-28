Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Volodymyr Zelensky, Peace Plan, Peace talks
Ukraine will introduce 'action plan for peace' by end of November, Zelensky says

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 28, 2024 8:22 PM 2 min read
Zelensky talks to reporters while meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Dec. 2023. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine will finalize "an action plan for peace" by the end of November, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with NHK published on July 27.

Ukraine organized the first global peace summit in Switzerland in June, which resulted in the signing of a communique by 91 countries and eight international organizations.

The communique included three main points: nuclear security, global food security, and the release of deported children, prisoners of war, and illegally detained civilians.

The president said Kyiv will start "detailed discussions with relevant countries" on territorial integrity and other issues, according to NHK.

"Patience, support, and diplomatic pressure are the three factors for a just end to the war," Zelensky told NHK.

"If the US and European nations maintain unity, it will add pressure and show Moscow that there is no chance," he added.

The president said he cannot respond to calls for a ceasefire while Russia continues to occupy Ukrainian territory.

On June 15, Zelensky said that the action plan agreed upon at the first peace summit would be communicated to Russian representatives so that the second summit could "mark the end of the war."

Ukraine plans to organize the second peace summit with Russia participating before the U.S. presidential election in November 2024. No official invitation has been sent so far.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said Russia will not participate in Ukraine's planned second peace summit.

The Kremlin has repeatedly dismissed Ukraine's peace efforts and its 10-point formula as irrelevant, calling it an "ultimatum."

Speaking a day ahead of the Switzerland summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that as a condition for peace negotiations, Ukraine must fully withdraw from four partially occupied oblasts that Moscow illegally annexed in 2022. Kyiv rejected this demand.

Ukraine’s Peace Summit is over — what were its highs and lows?
Ukraine’s peace summit wrapped up on June 16 at the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland after two days of discussions on three major aspects of Ukraine’s 10-point peace plan: nuclear safety, food security, and prisoner swaps. Just over 90 countries, a handful of organizations, and one observer took p…
The Kyiv IndependentLiliane Bivings
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
3:55 AM

China denies aiding Russia's war effort in Ukraine.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on July 27 that Beijing denies allegations of helping Russia's war effort in Ukraine. "China’s position on the Ukrainian issue is candid, and we will continue to promote peace talks between Russia and Ukraine," said Wang.
