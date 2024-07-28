Ukraine will introduce 'action plan for peace' by end of November, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine will finalize "an action plan for peace" by the end of November, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with NHK published on July 27.

Ukraine organized the first global peace summit in Switzerland in June, which resulted in the signing of a communique by 91 countries and eight international organizations.

The communique included three main points: nuclear security, global food security, and the release of deported children, prisoners of war, and illegally detained civilians.

The president said Kyiv will start "detailed discussions with relevant countries" on territorial integrity and other issues, according to NHK.



"Patience, support, and diplomatic pressure are the three factors for a just end to the war," Zelensky told NHK.



"If the US and European nations maintain unity, it will add pressure and show Moscow that there is no chance," he added.



The president said he cannot respond to calls for a ceasefire while Russia continues to occupy Ukrainian territory.



On June 15, Zelensky said that the action plan agreed upon at the first peace summit would be communicated to Russian representatives so that the second summit could "mark the end of the war."



Ukraine plans to organize the second peace summit with Russia participating before the U.S. presidential election in November 2024. No official invitation has been sent so far.



Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said Russia will not participate in Ukraine's planned second peace summit.



The Kremlin has repeatedly dismissed Ukraine's peace efforts and its 10-point formula as irrelevant, calling it an "ultimatum."



Speaking a day ahead of the Switzerland summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that as a condition for peace negotiations, Ukraine must fully withdraw from four partially occupied oblasts that Moscow illegally annexed in 2022. Kyiv rejected this demand.