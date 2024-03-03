Zelensky: More children may still be trapped under rubble at site of Odesa drone attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Children may still be trapped under the rubble of the apartment building that was hit in the March 2 drone attack on Odesa, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 3.

Several Ukrainian regions were targeted in the drone attack on March 2, and the Air Force later reported that 14 of the 17 Russian Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) were shot down.

However, a nine-story apartment building in Odesa was hit by the drones, destroying 18 apartments and trapping people under the rubble.

Two hundred fifteen people are involved in ongoing rescue efforts, according to Zelensky.

Five people have been rescued, but 10 have been reported killed, including three small children: a 2-year-old, an eight-month-old, and a four-month-old.

"Search efforts will continue until the fate of everyone who was in the building is clarified," Zelensky said.

"Every Russian loss on the front line is our country's response to Russian terror," he added. "The world must respond to every manifestation of Russian evil and repel Russia's actions. Every act of Russian terrorism ignored by the world allows them to continue killing."