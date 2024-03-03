Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Odesa, Drone attack, Civilian casualties, Ukraine, Russia, Volodymyr Zelensky
Edit post

Zelensky: More children may still be trapped under rubble at site of Odesa drone attack

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 3, 2024 4:51 PM 1 min read
A section of a residential building destroyed by a Russian drone in Odesa, Ukraine, on March 2, 2024. (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Children may still be trapped under the rubble of the apartment building that was hit in the March 2 drone attack on Odesa, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 3.

Several Ukrainian regions were targeted in the drone attack on March 2, and the Air Force later reported that 14 of the 17 Russian Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) were shot down.

However, a nine-story apartment building in Odesa was hit by the drones, destroying 18 apartments and trapping people under the rubble.

Two hundred fifteen people are involved in ongoing rescue efforts, according to Zelensky.

Five people have been rescued, but 10 have been reported killed, including three small children: a 2-year-old, an eight-month-old, and a four-month-old.

"Search efforts will continue until the fate of everyone who was in the building is clarified," Zelensky said.

"Every Russian loss on the front line is our country's response to Russian terror," he added. "The world must respond to every manifestation of Russian evil and repel Russia's actions. Every act of Russian terrorism ignored by the world allows them to continue killing."

West’s response to Macron comments on troops to Ukraine reveal discord, weakness, experts say
French President Emmanuel Macron was left on his lonesome by his fellow European allies after saying that the possibility of sending Western troops on the ground in Ukraine should not be “ruled out” in the future. Macron made the remarks on Feb. 26 at a gathering of 20 European heads
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
7:34 PM

Air Force: Ukraine downs another Russian Su-34 jet.

The destruction of the jet is the latest in a recent uptick of downed Russian planes. This list includes 12 Su-34 fighter bombers, two Su-35 fighter jets, and a rare A-50 military spy plane. Another A-50 aircraft was downed a month prior.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.