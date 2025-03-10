The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, Saudi Arabia, Volodymyr Zelensky, Peace Talks
Edit post

Zelensky arrives in Saudi Arabia ahead of Ukraine-US talks

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 10, 2025 5:30 PM 2 min read
Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's president, during a news conference with Olaf Scholz, Germany's chancellor at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin, Germany, on June 11, 2024. (Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on March 10 to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, The Guardian reported.

Zelensky initially intended to visit Saudi Arabia as part of a Middle East tour in February but delayed the trip due to bilateral U.S.-Russian talks in Riyadh on Feb. 18.

The Gulf countries have traditionally played the role of mediators between Russia and Ukraine, namely in regard to prisoner exchanges.

Following Zelensky's meeting with the Saudi crown prince, the Ukrainian president's team will remain in the country on March 11 to meet U.S. delegates and discuss the framework for a potential peace agreement. Zelensky is not expected to participate in the negotiations.

Zelensky previously announced that his Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Zelensky's Deputy Chief of Staff Pavlo Palisa would take part in the talks.

The meeting between the U.S. and Ukrainian delegations will occur after a heated argument between Zelensky, U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Feb. 28 in the White House Oval Office.

Since that meeting, the U.S. has ended its military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

Investigation: We tried to buy American chips as a Russian defense manufacturer — and it worked
Despite bans put in place by the U.S. and Europe on the supply of electronic components to Russia, dozens of Russian microelectronics suppliers continue to obtain and resell imported chips to Russian arms manufacturers successfully. Without these Western chips, Russia would not be able to produce k…
The Kyiv IndependentAlisa Yurchenko
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

5:27 PM
Video

Navigating the world of Trump and Musk's lies.

Just a few years ago, the biggest purveyors of disinformation on the internet were bots, conspiracy theorists and Russian propaganda outlets. Today the world is a very different place and two of the most prominent sources of lies and mistruths are the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and the world’s richest man, Elon Musk. The Kyiv Independent’s Chris York sits down with Eliot Higgins, founder and creative director of the investigative outlet Bellingcat, to discuss how we arrived at this point and what can be done about it.
12:36 PM

US officially closes 83% of USAID programs.

The U.S. has officially canceled 83% of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) programs, with the roughly 1,000 remaining contracts to be administered by the State Department, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on March 10.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.