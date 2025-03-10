Zelensky arrives in Saudi Arabia ahead of Ukraine-US talks

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on March 10 to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, The Guardian reported.



Zelensky initially intended to visit Saudi Arabia as part of a Middle East tour in February but delayed the trip due to bilateral U.S.-Russian talks in Riyadh on Feb. 18.



The Gulf countries have traditionally played the role of mediators between Russia and Ukraine, namely in regard to prisoner exchanges.

Following Zelensky's meeting with the Saudi crown prince, the Ukrainian president's team will remain in the country on March 11 to meet U.S. delegates and discuss the framework for a potential peace agreement. Zelensky is not expected to participate in the negotiations.



Zelensky previously announced that his Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Zelensky's Deputy Chief of Staff Pavlo Palisa would take part in the talks.



The meeting between the U.S. and Ukrainian delegations will occur after a heated argument between Zelensky, U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Feb. 28 in the White House Oval Office.



Since that meeting, the U.S. has ended its military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.