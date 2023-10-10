Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Zelensky arrives in Romania for talks with president

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 10, 2023 11:34 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with Romania's President Klaus Iohannis prior to their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 16, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidency / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Bucharest on Oct. 10 for his first official visit to Romania since Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine began.

Zelensky will meet with his Romanian counterpart Klaus Iohannis to discuss further military cooperation, Ukraine’s air defense capabilities, security in the Black Sea region, and relations with allies.

“First of all, Ukraine is grateful to Romania for its sincere and large-scale assistance, which significantly strengthens our defense,” Zelensky said via his Telegram channel.

“And also - for the most constructive solidarity, which enables our countries to significantly contribute to the world's security, in particular, food security."

Romania vows support for Ukraine’s EU aspirations, grain transit
“Romania and some of the other (EU) members with the longest borders with Ukraine understand well the consequences of the war in Ukraine,” Romania’s top diplomat, Luminita Odobescu, said in Kyiv ahead of the meeting of the EU’s foreign ministers.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Zelensky’s visit comes amid Russian continuous attacks on port and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine’s Odesa Oblast bordering Romania. Overnight on Oct. 10, Russia launched dozens of drones at the southern region, damaging transport infrastructure, according to Governor Oleh Kiper.

Debris from Russian attack drones have been found in Romania at least three times, followed by Bucharest introducing new security measures to protect the civilian population near the Danube River.

While the attacks are not intentionally targeting Romania, the situation is still "unacceptable," Iohannis said on Sept. 21.

Reuters: Romania moves air defense systems to border with Ukraine
Romania is moving its air defense systems closer to its border with Ukraine, Reuters reported on Sept. 29. Additional measures include the deployment of four U.S. F-16 jets and an expanded no-fly zone.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
